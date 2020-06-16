Amit Shah pushes for political unity to combat coronavirus in Delhi as national capital's tally nears 45,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing his exercise to fix the healthcare problem in the Capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged all political parties to bury the hatchet and join hands to fight the coronavirus.

Addressing an all-party meeting, he urged leaders to ensure that decisions taken by the Centre are implemented properly on the ground.

The meeting came a day after Shah announced a slew of measures to ramp up testing facilities and enhance the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

Shah briefed the parties about the decisions taken by the government after he held two separate meetings with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the mayors and commissioners of Delhi’s three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the coronavirus on Sunday.

Shah also paid a surprise visit to the Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here to inspect how it was dealing with Covid cases. He directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in corona wards of all designated hospitals for proper monitoring.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emphasised that there will be no extension of lockdown.

“Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans,” he reiterated in a tweet.

Delhi reported 2,224 new cases on Monday, taking its tally to 44,661. It had 878 new recoveries and 56 deaths as well.