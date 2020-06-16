STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to pick consensus candidate for Delhi Mayor position

The mayoral elections were scheduled to be held in April but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta said candidates will be selected based on feedback of councillors.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated an exercise to collect feedback for picking consensus candidates for top positions—mayor and deputy mayor—to fill vacancies in the standing committee in three municipal corporations. The last date for submitting nomination for the same is June 17.

According to party functionaries, the central leadership has appointed seven senior city leaders for ‘wider consultation’ with the councillors. They are being asked to suggest three names for each post. The election for three mayors and deputy mayor is scheduled for June 24. The party, with 181 councillors, is in absolute majority in three civic bodies.

The mayoral elections were scheduled to be held in April but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last time, a similar exercise was conducted in 2010 when former Gujarat governor Professor OP Kohli was heading the saffron outfit in the national capital.

“Senior leaders, who have been entrusted with the responsibility to make the process democratic, are calling the councillors individually. After almost a decade, councillors’ opinion is being sought to finalise nominees for the coveted posts,” said an office-bearer, aware of the development.

The team, which has been set up for ‘consultancy’, comprises five former councillors — former north Delhi mayor Meera Agarwal, ex-east Delhi mayor Harshdeep Malhotra, Mahender Ahuja, Mahender Nagpal, and Moolchand Chawla — and also includes two senior party functionaries--Virender Sachdeva and Anil Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta confirmed the development. “In our party, everyone’s opinion matters hence we are talking to all elected members of the corporations and seeking their three best suitable candidates for the posts. Based on their feedback, candidatures of BJP’s nominees will be finalised on Wednesday,” he said.

Another party functionary said that the councillors might give their names also. “If one wants to forward his candidature, he can do but will have to suggest three more names also. The leaders assigned the job to compile the list of consensus candidates will submit the ‘group’ designated to take a final call. The party’s Lok Sabha MPs will also send their suggestions. However, no discussion with them hasn’t taken place yet,” he said.

