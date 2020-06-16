STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt allows 37 more liquor shops to reopen in shopping malls

The AAP government had on June 8 permitted liquor shops in malls to reopen and directed them to start their operation once they submitted their monthly stock records.

liquor

v (Representational Image | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has allowed 37 liquor shops located in shopping malls to reopen and asked them to take adequate measures to ensure social distancing at their outlets.

An official said no liquor shops have been allowed by the excise department to operate in coronavirus containment zones in the city.

There are around 240 such zones in the city.

"The government has allowed 37 liquor shops, which are located in shopping malls, to reopen," the official said.

These outlets have also been directed by the government to take all possible measures, including adhering to social distancing norms, in coordination with mall authorities and local administration, they said.

Of around 860 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are government-run and 389 are owned by private enterprises or individuals.

Four government agencies -- Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store -- operate the state-run liquor shops in the national capital.

 

