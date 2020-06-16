Delhi HC sides with Kejriwal government, allows it to attach Hotel Surya with COVID-19 hospital

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a big win for the Delhi government, the High Court ruled in its favour, allowing it to attach Hotel Surya to the Holy Family Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, for the treatment of patients.

The Delhi government, through an order on May 29, had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients.

The order, therefore, vouched for making the hotels as an extension of the hospitals.

However, this order by the government was challenged by Hotel Surya in the Delhi HC, the ruling on which came yesterday allowing the Delhi government to attach the hotel with the hospital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the hotel around noon today to review the facilities at the premises.

As per the update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the national capital has 42,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

This includes 25,002 active cases and 16,427 cured and discharged patients. 1,400 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the city.