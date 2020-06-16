STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC sides with Kejriwal government, allows it to attach Hotel Surya with COVID-19 hospital

The Delhi government had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients.

Published: 16th June 2020 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi HC

Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a big win for the Delhi government, the High Court ruled in its favour, allowing it to attach Hotel Surya to the Holy Family Hospital, which is a dedicated COVID-19 facility, for the treatment of patients.

The Delhi government, through an order on May 29, had attached four and five-star hotels with the large hospitals involved in treating coronavirus patients.

The order, therefore, vouched for making the hotels as an extension of the hospitals.

However, this order by the government was challenged by Hotel Surya in the Delhi HC, the ruling on which came yesterday allowing the Delhi government to attach the hotel with the hospital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit the hotel around noon today to review the facilities at the premises.

As per the update by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the national capital has 42,829 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

This includes 25,002 active cases and 16,427 cured and discharged patients. 1,400 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hotel Surya Delhi HC Kejriwal government COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp