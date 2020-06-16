STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police say businessman got himself murdered for insurance money

A resident of Delhi’s IP Extension, Shanu Bansal, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 10 that her husband, who had a grocery business, had gone to his shop but hadn’t returned.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based businessman hired four people, including a minor, for his own murder to get insurance money for his family, police said on Monday. The man’s body was found hanging from a tree - hands tied - in an outer Delhi area on June 10, they added.

A resident of Delhi’s IP Extension, Shanu Bansal, had lodged a complaint with the police on June 10 that her 37-year-old husband, Gaurav, who had a grocery business, had gone to his shop but hadn’t returned.

She told the police that Gaurav had taken Rs 6 lakh as personal loan in February and was undergoing treatment for depression.The police found his body in outer Delhi’s Ranhaula area.

During investigation, the police scanned Gaurav’s mobile phone records and found out that he was in touch with a minor, whom he had given contract for his own murder.

“On the basis of intelligence, a suspect namely Suraj was apprehended. During interrogation of suspect, he admitted to the crime and disclosed that he along with Manoj and Sumit were hired to commit this crime,” said Dr A Koan, DCP, outer district.

On June 9, Gaurav reached the area by public transport. He sent his own image to the accused, police said. The accused tied his hands and hanged him on a tree, they added.

The police have arrested Manoj Kumar Yadav, Sooraj, and Sumit Kumar for the murder. The police are trying to find out what sum was given to the accused for the murder and how much was the insurance payment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Crimes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp