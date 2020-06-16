Delhi violence: Police files seven charge sheets against 39 accused in Karkardooma court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police filed seven charge sheets before a court here on Tuesday in cases of alleged murder of locals during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police submitted the charge sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore against 39 persons in connection with the riots that broke out when supporters and those against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed.

Out of the total 39 people arrested in connection with the seven cases of murder, 16 are Hindus and 25 are Muslims, a senior police officer said. It further said that all incidents of alleged murder took place on February 25 during peak rioting.

In the murder case of one Anwar, who was allegedly shot dead by the mob and later his body was burnt inside his house, five persons were arrested, he said.

On the same day, one Aftab was allegedly killed by the mob and three people were arrested in the case, he added. Aftab (22) allegedly had sustained 16 grievous injuries on his body and his body was then dumped in a drain, police said.

He further said that the third charge sheet was filed in connection with the murder of Babu who was also allegedly assaulted by the rioters and 16 people were arrested in the case.

The fourth charge sheet was filed in the case of alleged murder of Salman (24), who was shot in head, police said and added that three people have been named as accused in the case. Vir Bhan (40) had died after receiving bullet injuries in Karawal Nagar area and four people have been charge sheeted in the case, said the police.Alok Tiwari (32) and Dinesh (35) had died after they were allegedly attacked by mob on February 25 and four people were arrested.

Four trial courts to deal with Delhi riots cases

The High Court has designated two sessions and two magisterial courts for trial of recent communal violence and riot cases registered in north-east districts of the national capital.

Two orders have been issued by the Registrar General of the HC, June 15, transferring nine judicial officers to sessions and magisterial courts for New Delhi districts.

The transfer orders state that the courts of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, north-east and Metropolitan Magistrate-4, Shahdara as well as those of ASJ-3, n-e, ASJ-3, Shahdara have been “designated as the courts for trial of communal violence/riot cases” registered in two districts.

(With PTI inputs)