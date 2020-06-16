STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Police files seven charge sheets against 39 accused in Karkardooma court

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the CAA.

Published: 16th June 2020 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi.

Security personnel conduct flag march during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police filed seven charge sheets before a court here on Tuesday in cases of alleged murder of locals during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police submitted the charge sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore against 39 persons in connection with the riots that broke out when supporters and those against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed.

Out of the total 39 people arrested in connection with the seven cases of murder, 16 are Hindus and 25 are Muslims, a senior police officer said. It further said that all incidents of alleged murder took place on February 25 during peak rioting.

In the murder case of one Anwar, who was allegedly shot dead by the mob and later his body was burnt inside his house, five persons were arrested, he said.

On the same day, one Aftab was allegedly killed by the mob and three people were arrested in the case, he added. Aftab (22) allegedly had sustained 16 grievous injuries on his body and his body was then dumped in a drain, police said.

He further said that the third charge sheet was filed in connection with the murder of Babu who was also allegedly assaulted by the rioters and 16 people were arrested in the case.

The fourth charge sheet was filed in the case of alleged murder of Salman (24), who was shot in head, police said and added that three people have been named as accused in the case. Vir Bhan (40) had died after receiving bullet injuries in Karawal Nagar area and four people have been charge sheeted in the case, said the police.Alok Tiwari (32) and Dinesh (35) had died after they were allegedly attacked by mob on February 25 and four people were arrested.

Four trial courts to deal with Delhi riots cases

The High Court has designated two sessions and two magisterial courts for trial of recent communal violence and riot cases registered in north-east districts of the national capital.

Two orders have been issued by the Registrar General of the HC, June 15, transferring nine judicial officers to sessions and magisterial courts for New Delhi districts.

The transfer orders state that the courts of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, north-east and Metropolitan Magistrate-4, Shahdara as well as those of ASJ-3, n-e, ASJ-3, Shahdara have been “designated as the courts for trial of communal violence/riot cases” registered in two districts.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karkardooma Court Delhi violence Delhi Riots
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp