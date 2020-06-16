'Mentally troubled' Nigerian man taken into custody for killing own baby

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Nigerian man staying in Greater Noida was arrested after he allegedly killed his infant daughter and threw her body from their second-floor apartment on Monday, police said.

The man is mentally unstable, according to his wife, who made a complaint to the police after the episode, the officials said.

The couple, Ozioma Declan and Julie, was staying with their three-month-old daughter in Imperia society, under Ecotech 3 Police Station limits, a senior officer said.



‘The information was received at the local police station in the morning about a fight between the Nigerian couple. A police team immediately reached the spot where the wife narrated the whole incident,’ Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

‘She told the police that her husband was mentally troubled and doing weird things. She said he physically fought with her, killing her on the spot. He then threw the body out from the balcony,’ Chander said.



The accused was immediately taken into custody.



