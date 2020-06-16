STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nurse tests COVID-19 positive; claims Delhi's LNJP hospital 'demanded hard copy' of report for admission

Only after the hardcopy did they admit me, said the nurse who had to take an autorickshaw to the East Delhi hospital for a copy of her report at around 9.30 am. 

Published: 16th June 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:06 AM

A notice board with directions for COVID-19 patients and attendants at the LNJP Hospital entry gate

A notice board with directions for COVID-19 patients and attendants at the LNJP Hospital entry gate. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was an ordeal a 46-year-old home care nurse would like to forget in a hurry. The nurse, who lives in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar and lost her husband to COVID-19 on Thursday, had to face harassment at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital after she herself tested COVID-19 positive the next day. The nurse said she got her test report late on Friday night on her mobile phone.

“In the middle of the night itself I started having breathing problems,” she said.

Early the next morning she called an ambulance and reached the hospital to get herself admitted but she alleged she was turned away as the hospital insisted on a hard copy of the test report.

“It was the middle of night and I started having breathing problem. I called an ambulance and reached the hospital around 5 in the morning. I didn’t have the hard copy of my lab report that time, only on SMS. I showed it at the reception but they refused to admit me,” the patient said.

The nurse then had to take an autorickshaw to the East Delhi hospital for a copy of her report. “Only after the hardcopy did they admit me. This was around 9.30 am.”

“When my husband tested positive, I tried to get him admitted here but then they told us that no beds were available. He could have been saved if he got timely care,” she added.

The hospital, however, denied the nurse’s claims. “We are admitting patients showing report on phone because most of the labs are not providing hard copy. In fact, at LNJP also many reports are sent via SMS or WhatsApp,” said Dr Ritu Saxena, the hospital’s chief medical officer.

