Private labs to be linked with community healthcare centres to ramp up testing in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to private laboratories with community health centres and hospitals with flu clinics in all the 11 districts as the city prepares to ramp up testing for the coronavirus infection. It has also directed all laboratories and hospitals to work on their full potential and increase testing capacity to meet the demand of processing samples.

“To effectively contain the rising COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to scale up lab testings immediately. Sample/lab allocation to district provisions for those collected in the community and at CTC, CHC and hospitals with flu clinics in their respective jurisdictions as well as the COVID hospitals linked with the lab,” the order read.

The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out COVID-19 tests. According to the order, there is no upper limit to send samples to private labs, provided they undertake to process the same within the stipulated time frame — that is 24 hours (preferably) and the maximum within 48 hours.

“All samples in the city are to be collected strictly in adherence to the testing strategy issued by the ICMR. No sample to be picked without the use of RT-PCR application,” the order added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.

