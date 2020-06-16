STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Spotlight on the elderly this COVID-19 pandemic

Mann Ka Tilak, a free old age home, was set up two years ago with an aim to not just look after the elderly abandoned by their families, but also try and rehabilitate them.

Published: 16th June 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President of NGO Wishes and Blessings, with the residents of old age home Mann Ka Tilak

Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder & President of NGO Wishes and Blessings, with the residents of old age home Mann Ka Tilak

By Express News Service

In a bid to spread awareness about the disturbing instances of abuse towards senior citizens and motivate individuals to raise voice against it, Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings organised an Elderly Care Challenge campaign at its old age home Mann Ka Tilak.

The week-long campaign that ended on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day yesterday (June 15), gave participants an opportunity to reconnect with their elders and make them feel special. The idea behind this challenge was to relive old memories and spend some quality time with the elderly, and give them the love, care and respect they truly deserve.

The week saw volunteers, donors, stakeholders and supporters actively hold different activities at the old age home. Each day introduced a new task to show love and support, which included trying out new recipes together such as the Dalgona Coffee viral challenge, writing letters of appreciation, playing board games and showing them new forms of technology to make their lives easier.

Mann Ka Tilak, a free old age home, was set up two years ago with an aim to not just look after the elderly abandoned by their families, but also try and rehabilitate them. The organisation has over 35 beneficiaries so far. Some have continued to stay as residents, while others have been successfully re-united with their families. A number of residents at the old age home were abused, physically or emotionally, by their near and dear ones, which forced them to move out.

“It is disheartening to see how some people treat their elders and deny them the right to live with dignity and respect,” says Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings. “A campaign around the issue of elder abuse is our annual feature. Last year, we had the #WipeTheirTearsLiftTheirLives campaign, which was aimed at spreading awareness on the different forms of abuse elders face in today’s world,” she adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elderly Care Challenge Mann Ka Tilak World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp