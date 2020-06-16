Spotlight on the elderly this COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

In a bid to spread awareness about the disturbing instances of abuse towards senior citizens and motivate individuals to raise voice against it, Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings organised an Elderly Care Challenge campaign at its old age home Mann Ka Tilak.

The week-long campaign that ended on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day yesterday (June 15), gave participants an opportunity to reconnect with their elders and make them feel special. The idea behind this challenge was to relive old memories and spend some quality time with the elderly, and give them the love, care and respect they truly deserve.

The week saw volunteers, donors, stakeholders and supporters actively hold different activities at the old age home. Each day introduced a new task to show love and support, which included trying out new recipes together such as the Dalgona Coffee viral challenge, writing letters of appreciation, playing board games and showing them new forms of technology to make their lives easier.

Mann Ka Tilak, a free old age home, was set up two years ago with an aim to not just look after the elderly abandoned by their families, but also try and rehabilitate them. The organisation has over 35 beneficiaries so far. Some have continued to stay as residents, while others have been successfully re-united with their families. A number of residents at the old age home were abused, physically or emotionally, by their near and dear ones, which forced them to move out.

“It is disheartening to see how some people treat their elders and deny them the right to live with dignity and respect,” says Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Wishes and Blessings. “A campaign around the issue of elder abuse is our annual feature. Last year, we had the #WipeTheirTearsLiftTheirLives campaign, which was aimed at spreading awareness on the different forms of abuse elders face in today’s world,” she adds.