Two journalists looted at gunpoint in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two reporters from a Hindi daily were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at around 9 pm on flyover near Geeta Colony in east Delhi area, while they were returning from office in ITO.

“We were on a bike and going home. The incident took place near Geeta Colony and Laxmi Nagar. Three masked men in a bike blocked our vehicle and stopped us. They snatched my purse and my colleague’s mobile phone by pointing a gun and a knife at us,” said the journalist, on condition of anonymity.



The other journalist could not be contacted as his phone was snatched.

The journalist also added, “We have filed a complaint with the police in East Delhi. The police is cooperating with us and are trying to recover our mobile and purse.”



The police has filed First Information Report (FIR) in the case and investigation is on, said a police official, east Delhi.