AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for COVID-19

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Atishi on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, the 39-year-old first-time MLA from Kalkaji is doing well. For the past few months, Atishi was involved in work related to relief activities and providing ration.

Akshay Marathe who works as an advisor and is one of the Delhi government's spokespersons also tested positive. Abhinandita Dayal Mathur who is an advisor to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for art and culture was also found to be positive. Sources said that their reports came on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi had tested positive. Ravi has recovered and also went for plasma donation.

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain had another COVID-19 test on Wednesday after his report had come out negative on Tuesday. Jain had complained of oxygen level going down and fever.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had also taken a COVID-19 test which turned out to be negative.