After AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

The AAP leader, who had tested negative on Tuesday, was tested again on Wednesday and the results have confirmed that he has contracted the virus.

Published: 17th June 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and AAP MLA Atishi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and AAP MLA Atishi (Photos | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi State Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The 55-year-old AAP MLA from Shakurbasti has been admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

This was the second test conducted on Jain. On June 16, the minister undertook a test whose reports were negative. The second time test was recommended since he was having high fever and lack of oxygen.

Earlier in the day, Kalkaji MLA Atishi also tested positive for coronavirus. According to sources, the 39-year-old first time MLA from Aam Aadmi Party has been doing well. For the past few months, Atishi was involved in different groundworks related to relief activities and providing ration.

“Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes. Want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. I am in Home Isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vitamin C and an oxymeter to monitor oxygen levels (sic),” tweeted Atishi.

Akshay Marathe, who works as an advisor and one of Delhi govt's spokesperson associated with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, also tested positive. Abhinandita Dayal Mathur, who is also an advisor to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for art and culture ministry, has also tested positive. Sources said that their reports came on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that the infection has likely spread from an official who had tested positive earlier.

Earlier, Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi had tested positive. Ravi has recovered and also went for plasma donation.

Last week, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also had taken the COVID-19 test and his report turned out to be negative.

