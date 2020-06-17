Delhi HC seeks government's reply on plea for CBI probe into Rs 3,200 crore fund for migrants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged misappropriation in the Rs 3,200 crore Cess fund meant for migrant and construction workers in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers (DBOCW) Welfare Board and directed them to respond to the petition by NGO — PT Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan.

The court, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also impleaded Anti Corruption Branch of Delhi government as a party in the petition and asked it to file the reply.

It listed the matter for further hearing on July 2. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the NGO, said some incriminating documents showed the alleged rampant corruption by the Delhi government and the welfare board and misutilisation of the Rs 3,200 crore Delhi Building Cess fund by fraudulently giving benefits to non construction workers such as auto drivers, factory workers, tailors and hawkers.

The NGO, also represented through advocates Yogesh Pachauri, R Balaji and Nachiketa Joshi, said each state has its own ‘Cess fund’ which is collected for the owners/ employers of building and other construction works under the Building and Other Construction Workers (RE & CS) Act, by collecting one per cent on the cost incurred on the project. Till recently Delhi Cess fund has collected around `3,200 crore. The fund was created exclusively for the benefit of registered construction workers. During the hearing, Delhi government counsel Sanjoy Ghose submitted that the credentials of the organisation need to be verified.

The plea said that during the lockdown, Delhi government announced that `5,000 per month will be transferred to all construction workers.

(With PTI inputs)