Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain tested again for COVID-19

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday

Published: 17th June 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who has been admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever, was tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He is still running fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test. The results are expected by evening," a senior official said. Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable", but he has been again put on oxygen supply.

