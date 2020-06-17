Delhi Police nabs Haryana man for making hoax call on impending India Gate bomb blast

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed a 40-year-old man from Haryana’s Faridabad for allegedly making a hoax call about an impending bomb blast at India Gate, officials said.

The man was identified as Rakesh Mehta (40), a labourer who lives with his mother and two brothers in Faridabad’s Deepali Enclave, they said.

A call was received around 1.40 PM on Monday. The caller said that within the next five minutes, there would a bomb blast at India Gate, the police said.

Within minutes, a police team along with emergency officer and PCR staff reached the spot. Since it was a critical call, bomb disposal team, water bowser and fire tenders were also alerted to reach the spot immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

It was also learnt that he was “frustrated” about “not being married” even at the age of 40, they said. Police, however, do not suspect any foul play.