Jamia Millia Islamia scraps open book exams, to conduct online tests amid surging COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia University has decided to cancel the exams scheduled to be conducted in July. The open book exams for its final year students have also been put off.

However, the varsity will conduct online assessment for final year and intermediate students. The decision was taken in a recently held meeting by Standing Academic Council on June 8.

“Even the semester/year-end examination is being conducted on the basis of online examination/assignments as per UGC guidelines. Under these rules, no request for redressal/re-evaluation shall be admissible to the students appearing in even semester/year final exams,” the circular added.

Jamia will conduct online examinations/assessment for mid-year and final semester students of all courses including UG, PG, Mphill and PhD. As per the official circular, the teachers have been directed to evaluate students on the basis of internal assessment, practical exam and the assignments submitted by the students. The teachers are required to upload the marks of the student in the examination portal by June 20.

For the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, the university has directed to continue online classes without vacation break till the whole course is satisfactorily over. The online exam will be conducted subsequently for the concerned students.

Further, students who could not appear the exams in December 2019 and February this year due to walkout/boycott will be given another chance appear for the exams.