STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

RDA irked over last-hour cancellation of postgraduation exam

RDA from Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge College and others have also written to the VC voicing similar demand.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A cleanliness worker disinfects a Plus Two exam paper evaluation centre at a school in Tirunelveli

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last-hour cancellation of final exam of third year post graduate students which was scheduled to be held on June 16, has irked the medical students across the states especially those who have been working in Covid-19 management and studying as well.

“This sudden declaration of postponement of final exam, merely 12 hours before commencement, has created confusion and despair among candidates and uncertainty about their future. These final year PGs have worked tirelessly in the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic and have shown their competence.

In this scenario, results should be declared based on internal assessment. If it is mandatory to conduct Exams as per MCI, Single-day exam should be conducted,” said Dr. Shivaji Dev Barman, President, FORDA.

It has written to the DU Vice Chancellor asking for either to consider internal assessment as one time exemption for declaration of results or to conduct single-day exam, if it is mandatory to conduct exams as per MCI. “The declaration said exam has been postponed by 2-3 weeks with no clear timeline. This has led to utter confusion and despair among the students about their future,” read the letter.

RDA from Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge College and others have also written to the VC voicing similar demand.

“We are sweating it out in Covid-19 duties and then studying. And at last moment we were alerted of no exam. The govt should come up with a concrete planning,” stated an RDA doctor from MAMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp