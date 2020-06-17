RDA irked over last-hour cancellation of postgraduation exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The last-hour cancellation of final exam of third year post graduate students which was scheduled to be held on June 16, has irked the medical students across the states especially those who have been working in Covid-19 management and studying as well.

“This sudden declaration of postponement of final exam, merely 12 hours before commencement, has created confusion and despair among candidates and uncertainty about their future. These final year PGs have worked tirelessly in the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic and have shown their competence.

In this scenario, results should be declared based on internal assessment. If it is mandatory to conduct Exams as per MCI, Single-day exam should be conducted,” said Dr. Shivaji Dev Barman, President, FORDA.

It has written to the DU Vice Chancellor asking for either to consider internal assessment as one time exemption for declaration of results or to conduct single-day exam, if it is mandatory to conduct exams as per MCI. “The declaration said exam has been postponed by 2-3 weeks with no clear timeline. This has led to utter confusion and despair among the students about their future,” read the letter.

RDA from Maulana Azad Medical College, Lady Hardinge College and others have also written to the VC voicing similar demand.

“We are sweating it out in Covid-19 duties and then studying. And at last moment we were alerted of no exam. The govt should come up with a concrete planning,” stated an RDA doctor from MAMC.