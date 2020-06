Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inspects 50 new isolation coaches in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inspected 50 isolation coaches stationed at Shakur Basti Railway station on Wednesday, and said the Delhi government was trying its best to make beds available for Covid patients in the city.



He expressed concern over relatively high temperatures inside the isolation coaches, saying this will make it problematic for the medical staff to work while wearing heavy PPE kits.

“We have been provided 50 coaches with 800 beds so far. I went to inspect these coaches... But soaring temperatures will make it problematic for our medical staff to operate while wearing heavy PPE kits,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.



“We are trying our best to improve the infrastructure and to come up with a solution so that we can begin deploying staff and admitting patients in these isolation centres,” the deputy chief minister said.

However, railway officials said, so far 503 isolation coaches have been deployed at nine stations in Delhi, days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced as part of measures to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Northern and North Central Railway General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary said the national transporter was taking all measures to ensure that temperatures inside the coaches are brought down using different methods.

“Temperature is an issue in the isolation coaches. (But) medical experts are of the view that temperature will not harm patients. We have made arrangements to cool the coaches by various means,” said Sisodia.

