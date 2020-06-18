STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia takes over health min after Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 positive

Jain was admitted to a hospital after suffering from high fever. He has had the coronavirus test twice so far. The second report on Wednesday evening showed him positive.

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain address the press. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will now also take over the affairs of Health Ministry as Health Minister Satyendar Jain is hospitalised with coronavirus infection. Sisodia will now be responsible for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus in the national capital.

Jain however will continue to be a minister without portfolio.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Without taking care of your health, you were engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon."

With this, the Chief Minister has entrusted the responsibility of all his departments to Sisodia.

Jain was admitted to a hospital after suffering from high fever. He has had the coronavirus test twice so far. The second report on Wednesday evening showed him positive.

So far, four MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party, including Jain, have tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, the corona report of Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, also came positive. Although Atishi is at her home with mild symptoms. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand have also tested corona positive.

Jain is admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital in east Delhi. Jain's test on Tuesday turned out to be negative, but he was found positive for the Corona test on Wednesday.

