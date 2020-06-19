ABVP-JNU unit protest against China, burn flags

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of members from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad (ABVP)-Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) unit on Thursday held a protest and burned China’s flag after 20 Indian soldiers martyred at the LAC.



The ABVP members condemned the gruesome and unprovoked violence of China’s People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh.



“As usual, the Communist regime of China has gone back on its own words after agreeing to de-escalate it’s forces from the Indian territory in Ladakh,” said a member.

“Our heart goes out for the families of the martyred soldiers of the Indian Army. We are also proud of our soldiers who sacrificed for India’s future and well being of every Indian. Their loss is definitely irreparable, “said Shivam Chaurasia president of ABVP-JNU. Students will boycott Chinese products and delete Chinese application, he added.

“China’s history of manipulation and diverting from reality is well known and has been proven this time as well. China’s aggression at the border just to cover up is unacceptable. The ABVP and its karyakartas will stand strong with Indian Army,” said Govind Dangi, secretary of ABVP-JNU.

ALSO WATCH: