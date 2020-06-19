STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP councillor Tilak Raj Kataria draws party ire for resignation

Tilak Raj Kataria, former vice president of Delhi BJP, tendered his resignation after he wasn’t nominated for the mayor’s post in North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi hit back at Tilak Raj Kataria, a councillor from Shalimar Bagh ward, who had resigned from the party on Wednesday. Terming his decision ‘unjustified’, they said the Kataria was given due respect and positions, which he deserved.

Kataria, former vice president of Delhi BJP, tendered his resignation after he wasn’t nominated for the mayor’s post in North Delhi Municipal Corporation. He said he was being ignored by the party constantly.
A senior party functionary, privy to the matter, said only one councillor had suggested his candidature for the mayor’s post during a feedback exercise initiated by state leadership.The BJP has 66 councillors in North Corporation.

“Kataria himself had said that he would abide by the leadership’s decision and the party must take a call. He didn’t ask for any position hence his allegations are untrue and baseless. In the first year of his term as councillor, he was appointed the chairman of the standing committee and later he was Leader of House for consecutive terms. The leaders of his age are not being given tickets. On the contrary, he was nominated to contest the poll and also given key positions in the civic body,” he said. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta also expressed his displeasure over his decision.   

“Kataria’s decision is totally uncalled for. A person doesn’t get a position every time. I was also not given any post when my term of the mayorship was over. It is a process. Many leaders don’t get posts,” he said.
However, Kataria claimed that he was promised a constitutional post but ignored hence resigned. On party leaders’ assertion about a single recommendation for his candidature, Kataria said some were trying to save their skin.

“I can prove who all had proposed my name for the post. The councillors, called for the feedback, were constantly in touch with me. They were continuously sending details of their conservation with the people appointed for recording responses,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tilak Raj Kataria Delhi BJP Shalimar Bagh
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp