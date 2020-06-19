STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court tries to pep up visually impaired students for online test in Delhi University

While listing the matter for further hearing on July 13, the bench in its order of June 17 directed the DU, UGC and Centre to file their replies to the petition before the next date.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked final year undergraduate and postgraduate visually impaired students of Delhi University (DU) to endeavour to sit for the open book online exam and said the cost of any book or assistive device they buy for the examination shall be reimbursed up to Rs 2 lakh.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon further directed that as and when a second round of open book exam is held, which as per DU would be in September, the visually impaired students would be entitled to appear in them to improve their score even if they have taken the first round of exams which will start from July 2.

The directions, among several, were issued by the high court while hearing a plea by the National Federation of the Blind challenging the DU’s decision to hold open book examinations on the ground that it violated rights of students with visual impairments and other disabilities.

The Federation wanted DU to assess performance of the disabled students of final year on the basis of their performance in previous semester and internal assessment. In the alternative, it suggested holding offline exams for such students after colleges reopen.

While listing the matter for further hearing on July 13, the bench in its order of June 17 directed the DU, UGC and Centre to file their replies to the petition before the next date. It further directed that “the visually impaired students may approach their respective institutes/colleges for any assistance required, including provision of reading material/text books in accessible form and assistive devices. It also made it clear that the visually impaired students would not disentitle them to the relief.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi High Court Online Exams Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp