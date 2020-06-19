STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police to file chargesheets in Tablighi Jamaat event, Delhi riots cases

Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Court against 41 foreigners who attended the event in South Delhi in March.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from Nizamuddin Markaz were evacuated by the authorities and sent to quarantine centres in Delhi | file

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will file 14 chargesheets on Friday in connection with a Tablighi Jamaat event and the communal violence in northeast district in the city, officials said.

Twelve chargesheets will be filed at the Saket Court against 41 foreigners who attended the event in South Delhi in March, they said.

The remaining chargesheets will be filed at a special court in Karkardooma in connection with the violence in North East Delhi in February.

In both the chargesheets, the cases were filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain at the Khajuri Khas police station, a senior police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus COVID-19 Tablighi Jamaat
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp