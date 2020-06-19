Mandatory five day institutional quarantine for each COVID-19 case under home-quarantine: Delhi Lt Governor

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five-day institutional-quarantine has been made mandatory for every COVID-19 patient under home-quarantine in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered on Friday.

In his order, the LG said that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization, Baijal said in his order.

However, a Delhi government official said that the decision will only serve to scare away people from getting tested.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.