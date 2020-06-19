May need more ICUs in the coming days: Delhi CM Kejriwal as COVID-19 cases in capital increase

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Delhi would require more Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in the coming few days in view of the pandemic. According to the government’s projections, Delhi will have more than five lakh coronavirus cases by the end of next month. The state government has been making extra arrangements at different spots in the national capital to meet this requirement.

CM Kejriwal visited a makeshift coronavirus facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre in Chhatarpur of South Delhi on Thursday. It is the biggest Covid care center in the national capital where arrangements have been made for patients with mild symptoms. The facility will also serve as a treatment centre for people who are asymptomatic but do not have the provisions to opt for home isolation.

“As we projected more requirements of beds, so the extra beds have been placed in this facility and ambulance and other arrangements are being made. But I think, we may need more ICUs in the coming days, I am in talks with doctors and the authorities to figure out how this can be done” said Kejriwal.

Government has already attached many hotels with hospitals to fill in the requirement of extra beds and manpower. These hotels have been connected with a hospital and a patient will be sent to the attached hospital if he/she needs immediate medical treatment or becomes critical.

The government is setting up a 10,000-bed isolation center at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The place will be used to house patients with mild or no symptoms. While asymptomatic patients are can be treated at home, this facility will help people who do not have much space at home. This is also a safer option for those patients who rely on community or public toilets.

“We are also arranging doctors, nurses, and medical staff for this accommodation. We are hopeful that by the first week of July, this place will be fully prepared. By June 30, we will need 15,000 beds and by July 15, we will need 30,000 beds, therefore, we are preparing these accommodations,” Kejriwal added.