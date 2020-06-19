Sharjeel Imam's plea: Can't pass interim orders without seeing replies of states, says SC
The apex court granted two weeks time to Assam, Manipur and Arunachal to file their replies and said that rejoinder be filed within a week thereafter.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot pass interim orders without seeing the replies of all the five states on a plea by JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam who has sought clubbing of multiple FIRs levelling sedition charges against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.
The apex court was informed that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments have filed counter affidavits on Imam’s plea.
“We cannot pass interim orders without seeing the replies of other states,” a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and V Ramasubramanian said and granted two weeks to Assam, Manipur, Arunachal to file replies and said rejoinder be filed within a week thereafter.