BJP leaders to visit COVID-19 rapid testing centres

Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations of the Delhi BJP, said the minister will check whether the protocol was being followed properly at these centres.

A health technician takes sample from a women for COVID-19 testing via Rapid Antigen Kits in New Delhi

A health technician takes sample from a women for COVID-19 testing via Rapid Antigen Kits in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy along with Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta will visit a rapid antigen detection testing centre in northeast Delhi on Saturday to take stock of the facilities.

“He will also speak with people coming for the test. It is important to maintain social distancing at these facilities, too,” said Bakshi.

On Thursday, Reddy and along with his cabinet colleague Nityanand Rai inspected the functioning of various centres on Thursday. Reddy visited labs in RK Puram, Basant Gaon and Naraina area, while Rai went to Aya Nagar Phase-VI, Tigri, Mehrauli and Dakshin Puri. 

