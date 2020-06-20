STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government orders hospitals to recall medical staff from leave

Special Secretary S.M. Ali said that leave of any kind will only be granted under most compelling circumstances.

PE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi government on Saturday issued an order directing hospitals and medical institutions to recall their staff who are on leave to report for duty immediately.

"All MSs, MDs, Deans and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties," the order stated.

The directions came in the wake of a spurt in the number coronavirus cases in the national capital and dearth of doctors and medical staff.

Delhi is under immense pressure to improve the health infrastructure as the city government expects coronavirus cases to climb up to 5.5 lakh by July-end.

Currently, the national capital has more than 50,000 cases, third highest cases in the country, while over 2,000 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

