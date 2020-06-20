Delhi hospitals asked to increase ICU beds for COVID-19 pateints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an acting Health Minister, called upon an urgent meeting with the administrators and medical directors of top COVID-dedicated hospitals on increasing the number of ICU beds there.

The government is gearing up to augment ICU bed capacity in at the hospitals, Sisodia said on Friday.



Keeping in view of the coronavirus situation, the hospitals were directed to increase ICU health infrastructures at the earliest. One of the major issues flagged by the directors was the lack of manpower at their hospitals.

To fix the problem, the government decided to immediately deploy all final-year MD/MS/ DNB graduate doctors at various PG medical institutions in the city. These students will be engaged for a period of six months in government COVID-hospitals, according to the order.



“Most of the existing beds in hospitals currently have oxygen supply for patients, and in the next ten days, all other beds will have oxygen supply attached to them. The bed capacity, as well as all the infrastructural and manpower assistance, will be given to the hospitals as and when required by them. All the medical chiefs of all the hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity and all other requirements because the coronavirus cases are rising in the city. The Delhi government has directed to increase the ICU bed capacity in all the big dedicated hospitals,” said Sisodia.

The team of doctors present at the meeting included chief of LNJP Hospital Dr Suresh, chief of GTB hospital Dr Sunil and head of Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Dr Sherwa.



Earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the preparations at the newly constructed hospital in Burari where 450 beds will be installed for the treatment of coronavirus.