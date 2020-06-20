Delhi seeks volunteers to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government said NGOs, civil society organisations, NCC and NSS cadets and scouts will be roped in for survey of coronavirus suspects, and surveillance and management of isolation cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to NGOs and individuals to join the fight against COVID-19 in large numbers.



“Considering the rising number of COVID-19 in Delhi, it has been felt necessary to involve NGOs, CSOs, individual volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, scouts etc for the survey of COVID suspect cases, and surveillance and management of isolation cases and to establish a government-NGO coordination,” said the order.

In the order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, a web portal and dashboard will be developed for registration of NGOs, civil society organisations and individual volunteers for helping the district administration.



The volunteers need to be at least 18 years of age, physically fit and free from COVID-19.



The volunteers and cadets may also be deployed in helpline assistance, looking after senior citizens and assisting at hospitals.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may also register to work as volunteers, and the concerned district administration may use their services for confidence-building among people, said the order.



The district administration will obtain names basic details of NCC and NSS cadets and scouts from respective organisation’s headquarters. A certificate of appreciation and participation will be given to each volunteer by the district magistrate.