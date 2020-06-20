STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU admissions: University not to have sports, ECA trials in view of COVID-19 pandemic

The applicant seeking admission on the basis of ECA is required to register online on the DU UG Admission portal.

Published: 20th June 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lot of students hopeful of securing a seat in Delhi University with their achievements in sports and extra-curricular activities, will not get a chance to showcase their talent as the varsity will not have sports and ECA trials in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only candidates with NCC and NSS certificates will be considered for admissions under the ECA category while admissions under the sports category will be granted based on merit certificates.

According to the guidelines for admissions through Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), colleges shall communicate on the DU UG Admission portal the number of seats under ECA Quota (Supernumerary) concerning NCC/NSS in men/women as applicable.

Admission on the basis of ECA shall be administered through centralized ECA Merit List based on the highest marks obtained in the uploaded NCC/NSS certificates and order of their preferences of courses and colleges as indicated by the applicant, according to the admission bulletin uploaded by the varsity.

The applicant seeking admission on the basis of ECA is required to register online on the DU UG Admission portal.

"They should also register for a maximum of five courses and colleges in order of their preference where they wish to get admitted.

These preferences will be utilized later in the allotment of course and college," the varsity said.

An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will apply in ECA category in addition to charges for (UR/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD/EWS) registration, it said, adding that applicants are required to upload self-attested copies of five NCC/NSS certificates.

Applicant must secure minimum four marks in the marking of the uploaded NCC/NSS certificates to be eligible for admission on the basis of ECA.

Marks will be awarded to applicants based on their performance under five different heads for NSS -- regular activity, working hours, national camps, special camps, Pre-RD Camp.

A candidate will be awarded marks out of a total of 100.

Marks will be awarded to applicants based on their performance under five different heads under NCC -- Regular Activity, Examination, Camps, Special Camp and RD Camp For applicants in sports, an aspirant can register for a maximum of three games/sports.

"They should also register their preference of colleges and courses for a maximum of five in order of their preference where they desire to get admitted.

"These preferences shall be utilised later in the allotment of college and course. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will apply in sports category in addition to charges for (UR/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD/EWS) registration," the bulletin said.

DU offers admission under the sports quota in 27 disciplines including archery, athletics, cricket, football, badminton, hockey, swimming, wrestling, tennis, judo, and basketball, among others.

Under ECA category, there are 14 recognised activities  creative writing, dance, debate, fine arts, music, music instrumental including tabla, harmonium, sitar, dholak, drums, guitar, and sarod; theatre, NCC, NSS, and yoga, among others.

As per standard norms, candidates used to be first shortlisted on the basis of merit certificates earned over the last three years.

Those shortlisted, had to report at different venues for centralised trials. The seats reserved under the two categories are supernumerary seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi University admission Sports quota ECA trials
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp