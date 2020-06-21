STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah to hold meeting with Delhi LG, CM Kejriwal over COVID-19 situation

In a bulletin, the Delhi government informed that there are 56,746 positive cases in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an important meeting on Sunday evening over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials will attend the meeting via video conferencing.

Shah has been regularly holding meetings over coronavirus situation in the national capital. Delhi on Saturday witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,630 COVID-19 cases.

"With 3,630 COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases," the government said in the bulletin.

