Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition improves after plasma therapy

On Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Published: 21st June 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition has improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat coronavirus, the Office of Delhi Health Minister informed on Sunday.

"The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow," the Office of Delhi Health Minister said.

Jain, who was in charge of the Health Department of Delhi government and tested positive for COVID-19, was administered plasma therapy in Max hospital in Saket after his condition worsened on Friday.

On Friday, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support. He was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

Jain was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on June 15 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever.

Earlier, the Delhi government had said that Jain's health was improving. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17.

