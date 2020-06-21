STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Treat as representation plea to hold CLAT in local languages: Delhi High Court to BCI

Justice Najmi Waziri said the BCI sets the standards for admitting students into law schools and, therefore, it has to take a call on the cause espoused in the petition.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to treat as a representation a plea seeking holding of the Common Law Admission Test of 2020, and those in future, in all local languages.

Justice Najmi Waziri said the BCI sets the standards for admitting students into law schools and, therefore, it has to take a call on the cause espoused in the petition.

The court, in its order of June 19, asked BCI to take a decision on the representation within three weeks and convey the same to the petitioner student -- Pratham Kaushik.

The court said as the forms for CLAT 2020 have to be deposited by June 30, it would be preferable that the BCI takes a decision prior to that if it was feasible.

With the directions, the court disposed of the plea also moved by the Hindi Bhashi Vidyarthi Manch.

The petitioners, in their plea filed through advocate Gauraan Bhardwaj, had contended that excluding students who studied in Tamil, Oriya, Bengali, Telugu,.

etc languages and giving primacy to English was "unjust, unfair, improper" and "in the teeth of Article 343 of the Constitution of India which says that Hindi is the national language of India".

