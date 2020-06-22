STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A stay-at-home dad was seen as a parody: Rob Kemp, author of best-selling book on fatherhood

Kemp, who’s new book is Dadding It, opened up about changes and shifts in the child care spectrum.

Published: 22nd June 2020

By Express News Service

UK-based author Rob Kemp of best-selling books, Expectant Dad’s Survival Guide and New Dad’s Survival Guide, is perhaps the best person to seek insight on modern fatherhood. Incidentally, Father’s Day also coincides with World Yoga Day and World Music Day. “It’s a great day to be a flexible dad, with a long playlist!” Kemp jokes to author and journalist Kaveree Bamzai during the recent edition of Indulge Time Pass.

Kemp, who’s new book is Dadding It, opened up about changes and shifts in the child care spectrum. “With the rise of women in the workplace, and with men wanting to become more hands-on, things have significantly changed. We have so many hands-on dads, like David Beckham who gets a lot of admiration, a lot more than what he would have got a generation ago, when it wasn’t looked as the most masculine thing to bring up the children!” remarks Kemp.

The author addressed how toxic masculinity takes a toll on perceptions of parenting. “A stay-at-home dad was seen as a parody, someone who doesn’t know what he’s doing. One key thing which I have tried to express in my books is role modelling. Every action, the way we interact, our choice of media… our children absorb it all the time. From before babies are born, the focus is very much on mums. But now there are postnatal father groups, which recognise that empathy and knowledge is helpful,” Kemp tells Bamzai.

Kemp, who’s the father of a 16-year-old, also opened up about how dads themselves need to change. “It is not humiliating to say ‘I’m leaving early today for my daughter.’ Changing priorities is something we dads need to contribute to the shift.” Kemp also spoke on the importance of dads coming together. “Women have done it for years, sharing ideas, suggestions or anything you are struggling with. It gives you an idea of what being a father involves, when you talk to other fathers,” says Kemp.

Toxic masculinity
Toxic masculinity

