AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's close aide granted bail in doctor's suicide case

A 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in South Delhi on April 18. The FIR said he was threatened and intimidated by Jarwal, Nagar and others.

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday granted 30-day interim bail to Kapil Nagar, who was arrested along with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in the suicide case of a doctor in the national capital.

Nagar has been directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal, while granting him bail, noted, "Father has tested positive for Covid-19 and his wife is also showing symptoms. There are minor children of applicants who will definitely need care and protection if something wrong happens with the wife. The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated."

The court directed him not to try to contact or influence any witness, not tamper with the evidence, join the investigation when called and give his mobile number to the Investigation Officer.

A 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in South Delhi on April 18. The FIR said he was threatened and intimidated by Jarwal, Nagar and others.

The police earlier told the court that they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar. Jarwal is one of its members.

