STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Decision to install CCTVs in COVID-19 wards irk healthcare workers

Many in the medical fraternity feel that decision questions their dedication to service

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s  direction to the chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every dedicated hospital to ensure that patients are properly monitored and administered treatment seems to have not gone down well with the medical fraternity, as many feel that the decision questions the dedication of healthcare workers (HCWs).

“There are two aspects to this decision. If the CCTV cameras are being installed to enforce ‘compliance’ of healthcare workers, it is utterly demoralising because doctors and other healthcare workers have been slogging day and night in PPEs to treat patients. The sizeable number of HCWs contracting Covid on duty is proof of their dedication. The second point is that the spirit of the letter should be followed. The CCTVs would be of great help in 24*7 monitoring of sick patients by the doctors,” said a doctor associated with the LNJP Hospital.

Another doctor of Lady Hardinge Medical College added that the reasoning behind the decision is not clear, which is why HCWs are not comfortable with the minister’s call.

“Doctors and other HCWs are putting in their best efforts. Rather than installing CCTVs at Covid hospitals for monitoring, the focus should be on increasing the healthcare workforce along with increasing the number of beds for Covid patients. Adequate quarantine protocol should also be provided to doctors on Covid duty,” the doctor stated.

Revised order issued
The Delhi government has issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation following withdrawal of the decision on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine.

“All individuals who are positive will be referred to the Covid care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities,” it said in an order on Saturday.

An assessment will also be done to check whether adequate facilities like minimum two rooms and a separate toilet exist so that the family members and neighbours are protected and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, according to the order. “If adequate facility for home isolation exists, and the person on clinical assessment is found to have no comorbidities and does not require hospitalisation, he/she would be offered to either continue to stay in Covid centre/paid isolation facility (hotels etc), or can
opt for home isolation,” the order said. 

The order said that the patients in home isolation should follow home isolation guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry and should stay in touch with the healthcare providers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi CCTV workers Amit shah LNJP Hospital
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp