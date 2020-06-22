Decision to install CCTVs in COVID-19 wards irk healthcare workers

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction to the chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in Covid-19 wards of every dedicated hospital to ensure that patients are properly monitored and administered treatment seems to have not gone down well with the medical fraternity, as many feel that the decision questions the dedication of healthcare workers (HCWs).

“There are two aspects to this decision. If the CCTV cameras are being installed to enforce ‘compliance’ of healthcare workers, it is utterly demoralising because doctors and other healthcare workers have been slogging day and night in PPEs to treat patients. The sizeable number of HCWs contracting Covid on duty is proof of their dedication. The second point is that the spirit of the letter should be followed. The CCTVs would be of great help in 24*7 monitoring of sick patients by the doctors,” said a doctor associated with the LNJP Hospital.

Another doctor of Lady Hardinge Medical College added that the reasoning behind the decision is not clear, which is why HCWs are not comfortable with the minister’s call.

“Doctors and other HCWs are putting in their best efforts. Rather than installing CCTVs at Covid hospitals for monitoring, the focus should be on increasing the healthcare workforce along with increasing the number of beds for Covid patients. Adequate quarantine protocol should also be provided to doctors on Covid duty,” the doctor stated.

Revised order issued

The Delhi government has issued a revised order stating that coronavirus patients who do not have comorbidities or require hospitalisation could opt for home isolation following withdrawal of the decision on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine.

“All individuals who are positive will be referred to the Covid care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities,” it said in an order on Saturday.

An assessment will also be done to check whether adequate facilities like minimum two rooms and a separate toilet exist so that the family members and neighbours are protected and a cluster of cases does not develop in that locality, according to the order. “If adequate facility for home isolation exists, and the person on clinical assessment is found to have no comorbidities and does not require hospitalisation, he/she would be offered to either continue to stay in Covid centre/paid isolation facility (hotels etc), or can

opt for home isolation,” the order said.

The order said that the patients in home isolation should follow home isolation guidelines laid down by the Health Ministry and should stay in touch with the healthcare providers.