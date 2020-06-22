STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted out of ICU, condition better: Sources

His condition is much better now and the oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has also improved a lot.

Published: 22nd June 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday shifted out of the ICU of a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, two days after he was administered plasma therapy, sources said.

The minister had tested positive for the disease on June 17.

His condition is much better now and the oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has also improved a lot, they said.

"He is feeling better now and this afternoon, he was shifted out of the ICU to an isolation room at the hospital," a source said.

The 55-year-old minister was on Saturday administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket, where he is admitted.

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals are monitoring Jain's condition.

The health minister was on Friday shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy.

