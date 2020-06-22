STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s fever subsides, condition improving

A team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to ensure the best medical care for Jain who is admitted in ICU of Max hospital, Saket.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved and fever subsided, officials said on Sunday, a day after he was administered plasma therapy at a private Covid-19 facility here. Also, a team of senior doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to ensure the best medical care for Jain who is admitted in ICU of Max hospital, Saket, according to sources.

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, the officials said. His fever has subsided and his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has increased, and he’s likely to come out of the ICU by Monday, they said.

Jain was administered plasma therapy at the Max Hospital in Saket on Saturday and his condition is stable now, they said. A team of doctors from a few government and private hospitals has been kept on standby to assist the doctors attending to him, if needed,  sources said.

The additional team includes doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Maulana Azad Medical College and another leading private hospital, they said. Jain was shifted to the ICU of the Max Hospital from the RGSSH, a city government facility, after his condition had deteriorated. RGSSH is a dedicated COVID-19 facility but does not have permission to conduct plasma therapy. “We had done all the formalities for it before sending him to Max Hospital for the plasma therapy, as his condition was deteriorating,” a source at the city government hospital said. With PTI inputs

Oxygen level rises

  •  The health minister’s fever has subsided and oxygen saturation level (Spo2) has increased
  •  Admitted to Max Hospital for plasma therapy, team of senior doctors said Jain is likely to come out of the ICU by Monday
Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Delhi health minister
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp