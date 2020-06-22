Over 57,000 register for UG courses on Delhi University portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 57,000 students have registered on the Delhi University portal for admission to undergraduate courses within 24 hours. The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4. According to the data shared by a varsity official, 57,312 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to undergraduate courses, while 18,837 students registered for postgraduate courses and 2,071 registered for PhD admissions till 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The university will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process. This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for postgraduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for undergraduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

This year, the varsity’s registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process had commenced on May 30. There are about 60,000 seats for undergraduate courses in Delhi University’s 70 colleges. Currently, nearly 3 lakh students are enrolled in the university.

Numbers so far

PG registrations- 18,837

PhD registrations- 2,071

UG registrations - 57,312