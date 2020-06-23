BJP’s mask event in Delhi draws glares

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In complete disregard to the guidelines of Union Home Ministry for unlock 1.0, which advised elderly citizens and children below the age of 10 years to stay indoors due to coronavirus pandemic, the BJP in Delhi on Monday invited students of a primary school for a political event — launch of mask distribution campaign — held at its headquarters.

All government schools across the country are closed since March due to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, at the event, students in school uniform were seen sharing the stage with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, north Delhi mayor Avtar Singh and BJP’s national secretary RP Singh.According to party leaders, school children were from a primary school under North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Interestingly, Director (Press and Information) Ira Singhal said the civic body was not part of the event as it was not an official function. “It was not an official event. We neither had information about the function nor we sent any children,” she said.

However, a BJP leader said that an official of the education department of the north corporation was present.After the goof-up was brought into notice of the senior party leaders, they termed it as a case of ‘overenthusiasm’ putting students at risk.

“Inviting school children for publicity stunts or photo-op was an illogical and absolutely absurd decision, which jeopardizes the health of small children. Both—the Centre and Delhi governments have repeated it several times that senior citizens and children below the age of 10 years must stay indoors,” said a leader.

When the mayor’s response was sought, he said only four students were invited and every possible care was taken for their safety.

“Fours students were ferried separately — two each in a ‘big’ vehicle with proper social distancing measures. One teacher accompanied them. They were wearing gloves and masks. This was a token distribution exercise. We understand government guidelines and we will never want anyone to suffer. Students were made to sit at a proper distance,” said Singh.

The BJP has also planned to distribute 50, 000 face cover made of turbans among municipal school students which would be home delivered.