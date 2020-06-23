STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Consider speeding up COVID results of pregnant women'

The court had issued notice to them on June 12 and had sought their response by Monday, June 22.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said that 5-7 days cannot be taken for getting Covid-19 results for pregnant women prior to admitting them in hospital facilities for child-birth and asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government to look at expediting it.

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan during hearing of a PIL by a lawyer who has sought that test results of pregnant women be given priority.

The court said that if five to seven days are taken to give results, then the hospital will say the result is five days old and will ask for fresh tests.“Look at expediting it,” the bench said and listed the matter for hearing on July 1 as neither the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) nor the Delhi government had filed their responses to the plea.

The court had issued notice to them on June 12 and had sought their response by Monday, June 22. Displeased with the lack of response from ICMR and Delhi government, the bench said, “Do not have a casual approach when we issue a notice.”     

The court said all that the authorities had to do was indicate steps taken till now and what they intend to do in future.“However, no reply filed by the respondents (ICMR and Delhi government) as usual and more time is sought,” the bench said.

With PTI inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp