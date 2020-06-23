Dekho Desh Apna through yoga

By Express News Service

Marking its support to International Day of Yoga and recognising the importance of yoga in helping people deal with increased anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Tourism, dedicated its webinar under ‘Dekho Desh Apna’ series on Yoga & Wellness.

The webinar, moderated by Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General at Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, saw renowned yoga gurus their insights on how yoga can help one lead a healthy, happy and stress-free life.

It had three sessions. The one on ‘Yogic philosophy, Yogsutra and the mind’ by Dr Chinmay Pandya, Pro-Vice Chancellor in Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar spoke about the effects of yoga on mind – how it can help us control our thoughts, inspire positive thinking and keep us anxiety-free, thus leading to overall good health.

In his session, yoga expert Dr Lakshmi Narayan Joshi elaborated on the healing techniques of Nadi Vigyan and specific traditional remedies inspired by the ancient sciences that can help build immunity and counter the current viral pandemic.

Dr Bharat Bhushan presided over the third session and spoke about ‘Yoga to boost our body’s immunity and build strength’. He demonstrated simple yoga asanas and breathing exercises that help boost body’s immunity and can be easily practiced at home. ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ is a Ministry of Tourism initiative under which it organises webinars to offer tourism virtually and provide in-depth knowledge on several destinations in India.