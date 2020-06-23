STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court grants bail to school owner in violence case

ASJ Vinod Yadav said in a June 20 order, it is prima facie not established that Farooq was present at the spot at the time of incident.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to the owner of a private school, arrested in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

Faisal Farooq, owner of Rajdhani School in Shiv Vihar locality was among the 18 arrested, for alleged involvement in burning and damaging the property of adjacent DRP Convent School. Delhi Police had on June 3 filed a charge sheet against him and others for the incident.

ASJ Vinod Yadav said in a June 20 order, it is prima facie not established that Farooq was present at the spot at the time of incident. ‘Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality, I am prima facie satisfied that the applicant (Farooq) has made out a good case for grant of bail in the matter particularly on account of the fact that the investigation in the matter is complete. He has no involvement in his name and the trial in the matter is going to take long time,’ the judge said.

The court further noted that the charge sheet filed against him was bereft of material showing his alleged links with Popular Front of India, Pinjra Tod group and Muslim clerics. ‘It is also an admitted position on record that till date there has not been any FIR against the applicant with the Enforcement Directorate about he having acquired properties worth several crores. The charge sheet is bereft of material showing the links of the applicant with PFI, Pinjra Tod group and Muslim clerics’.

Be that as it may, in the charge sheet there is hardly any material to substantiate the allegation of terror funding against the applicant,’ the court said.

With PTI inputs

