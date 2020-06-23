Delhi government issues new SOPs for COVID positive patients issued

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday issued new SOPs for management of patients who test positive for COVID-19.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) order, the people who get tested by Rapid antigen test kit, which gives result in 30 minutes, and RT-PCR test, which usually takes a bit over a day, will have two different SoPs.

For the rapid test, if found positive, the duty medical officer at the testing centre will assess the severity of illness.

“As per guidelines, pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic patients unless they have co-morbid conditions can be placed under home isolation if they have a residence of two rooms with a separate toilet for the patient… District Surveillance Officer will be informed about the eligibility for home isolation who will arrange for a home visit by the Home Isolation Team as per the existing protocol,” the SoP said.

All cases of moderate, severe illness will be transferred to the hospital. If a patient is tested positive via RT-PCR, then officials will contact these patients via telephone to assess the category of illness.

Ambulances will transfer moderate and severe cases, who need to be shifted to hospitals or health centres. For cases who are mild/pre-symptomatic, the patient will be shifted to COVID Care Centre to assess their condition for eligibility for home isolation.