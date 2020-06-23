STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University: Undergraduate courses get over 94,000 registration

On the first day, students faced some technical glitches while registering but the process has been going on smoothly since then.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:32 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 94,000 students have registered on a Delhi University portal for admission to under-graduate courses in the last 48 hours, according to official figures.

The portal went live at 5 pm on Saturday and will remain open till July 4. Till 6 pm on Monday, 94,536 aspirants registered on the portal for admission to under-graduate courses, while 31,715 students registered for post-graduate courses and 3,865 for PhD admissions, according to data shared by a varsity official.

As many as 22,355 have paid the registration fees on the portal for undergraduate courses. The university will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process.

This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless.

According to figures shared by the varsity, 5,889 registrations for post-graduate courses, 457 registrations for PhD courses and 19,543 registrations for under-graduate courses, had taken place within four hours of the portal going live on Saturday.

On the first day, students faced some technical glitches while registering but the process has been going on smoothly since then.

This year, the varsity’s registration process was delayed in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Last year, the registration process commenced on May 30.

With PTI inputs

