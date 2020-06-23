Hindu Sena defaces Chinese Embassy board in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the growing tensions between India and China over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Hindu Sena on Tuesday defaced the posters outside the Chinese embassy in the national capital.

Hindu Sena activists defaced the Chinese Embassy signboard in the Panchsheel park area of the national capital with a poster.

Hindu Sena activists pasted protest poster saying, "Chin gaddar hai, Hindi cheeni bye bye" (China is a traitor and India-China bye bye) on Embassy of China sign board.

The action comes in the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley on June 15.

Following the killing of the Indian soldiers a massive anti-China sentiment has swept the nation giving rise to campaigns calling for boycott of Chinese products.