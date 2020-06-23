STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal writes to Shah seeking doctors and nurses from ITBP, Army to run 10,000-bed COVID facility

Delhi CM has sought doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army to run the centre, the sources said.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:42 PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding doctors and nurses from the ITBP and the Army to run a 10,000-bed COVID-19 care facility being set up in south Delhi, sources said.

They said the chief minister has also invited Shah to visit the facility being set up on the sprawling campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB).

Kejriwal has sought doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army to run the centre, the sources said.

The lush green RSSB campus is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

The COVID-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

This makeshift COVID-19 care facility will be the largest in the city so far.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

