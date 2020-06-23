STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Pregnancy does not dilute gravity of charges against Safoora: Delhi Police

The court adjourned her bail plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took time for more instructions. It will now be heard on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in Feb. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing the bail plea of student activist Safoora Zargar, the Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that her pregnancy does not dilute the gravity of the offence alleged against her.
Zargar was arrested on April 10 and has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February. The M.Phil. student from Jamia Millia Islamia is over four-month pregnant.

In its status report, police opposed her prayer saying Zargar is receiving adequate medical care in Tihar Jail where 39 deliveries have taken place in the last 10 years. “The severity of the offence committed by Zargar can in no way be mitigated by the factum of her pregnancy and the UAPA makes no distinction with regard to those arrested under this law,” the report submitted.The court adjourned her bail plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took time for more instructions. It will now be heard on Tuesday.

Earlier, police said that no exemption was granted to pregnant inmates accused of heinous offences when it came to bail. “To the contrary, law provides for adequate safeguard and medical attention during their custody in jail,” the report stated, adding that she is lodged in a separate cell and is being attended by the doctors, apart from being given a good diet and required medicines. “In fact, more care and caution are being practised in jail so far as social distancing norms are concerned that would be available to her outside,” said the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi police
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp