Pregnancy does not dilute gravity of charges against Safoora: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: Opposing the bail plea of student activist Safoora Zargar, the Delhi Police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that her pregnancy does not dilute the gravity of the offence alleged against her.

Zargar was arrested on April 10 and has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February. The M.Phil. student from Jamia Millia Islamia is over four-month pregnant.

In its status report, police opposed her prayer saying Zargar is receiving adequate medical care in Tihar Jail where 39 deliveries have taken place in the last 10 years. “The severity of the offence committed by Zargar can in no way be mitigated by the factum of her pregnancy and the UAPA makes no distinction with regard to those arrested under this law,” the report submitted.The court adjourned her bail plea after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta took time for more instructions. It will now be heard on Tuesday.

Earlier, police said that no exemption was granted to pregnant inmates accused of heinous offences when it came to bail. “To the contrary, law provides for adequate safeguard and medical attention during their custody in jail,” the report stated, adding that she is lodged in a separate cell and is being attended by the doctors, apart from being given a good diet and required medicines. “In fact, more care and caution are being practised in jail so far as social distancing norms are concerned that would be available to her outside,” said the report.